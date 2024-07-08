‘I didn’t pick it up’: Shopper says GameStop didn’t believe her about online order

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A shopper says she ordered video games and went to pick them up from the store, but the business told her someone had already retrieved them.

Missy Costner told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke she ordered two games online for her son for $175. She says she chose in-store pickup at the GameStop in Mooresville.

She says she got a notification the games were ready and that she went to the store the next day, but that the worker told her someone had already grabbed them the day before.

At last check, she says she was still out the money and the games.

“If I pay for something, I expect to go in the store and pick it up. And, if it wasn’t me, then I should just get those games and be on my way,” she said. “If I didn’t pick it up, I didn’t pick it up.”

She says GameStop eventually gave her $20 toward another purchase.

Stoogenke reached out to GameStop three times over the last few months. The company did not respond in time for this report.

Advice no matter where you shop:

Use a credit card if you can. It can be easier to dispute a charge.

Ask the business to check its security video to prove someone else grabbed your items, not you. The store doesn’t have to listen, but it’s worth a try.

You may want to have items delivered to your home. I know that sounds riskier than picking up at a brick-and-mortar store, but the business may be more likely to believe you if you say it never came to your door.

