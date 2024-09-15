“I heard several shots’: Residents rattled after deadly shooting in east Charlotte

CHATLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a young man was gunned down in a shooting in east Charlotte Thursday.

The incident happened in a neighborhood just south of Albemarle Road.

Police have not been able to make an arrest in the case and that has residents worried.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with residents who said it’s normally a quiet part of town.

“It’s been lovely, I love it I love the neighborhood,” Kim Farrow said.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to CMPD.

Franklin Rodriguez-Alfaro, 23, died from his injuries.

“I was going to bed, and I heard several shots,” Scott Walls said.

Farrow walks 7 miles a day with her dogs and now, she’s thinking about adjusting her hours.

“Oh it would be safe enough to walk around at night, you know when it’s dark, now I don’t know if I want to do that.”

Investigators are asking for the public’s help on the case. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 704-334-1600.

