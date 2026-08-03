“I love where he’s headed”: Amid excitement, Panthers quiet on Bryce Young extension

CHARLOTTE — It’s game week for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina will kick off the NFL preseason Thursday, with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in the league’s annual Hall of Fame Game.

Head Coach Dave Canales announced Panthers’ starters, including Bryce Young, will not play in the team’s first preseason game.

Kenny Pickett is expected to start at quarterback.

After practice Monday, Canales shared high praise for Young’s progression into his fourth season, noting his chemistry with the team’s receivers and how he’s grown as a leader.

“I love where he’s headed,” Canales said. “l love that he’s all in. He seems to be really enjoying it.”

This past spring, the Panthers picked up Young’s fifth year option, keeping him under contract through 2027.

Panthers Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Brandt Tillis also spoke with reporters Monday, though opted to keep any extensions talks with Young’s representation private.

“He ascended last year and there’s still room for him to ascend,” Tillis said of Bryce Young’s progression.

“His ceiling currently is unknown, and I think that’s really exciting for us and he’s working hard to get himself there.”

The team has one more full practice at training camp before traveling to Canton, Ohio for their first preseason game Thursday night.

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