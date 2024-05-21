‘I started crying’: Mooresville man’s dreams come true with $2M win

RALEIGH — Daniel Greenan, of Mooresville, walked into a convenience store on Friday with a dream of winning big, and that’s exactly what happened when a $20 scratch-off delivered a $2 million prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery said.

“It was $20 and a dream,” he said. “And the dream came true.”

Greenan bought his lucky Instant Millions ticket from Home Run Market on Williamson Road in Mooresville. He won the first $2 million top prize in the new game.

“I started crying,” he said. “Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to me.”

Greenan called his partner right away to tell her what happened.

“I said, ‘We just won $2 million,’” Greenan said. “She said, ‘You’re lying,’ and I said, ‘No honey I swear I am not lying.’”

Greenan said he could barely wait to come to lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the prize.

“I haven’t slept since Friday,” he laughed.

When Greenan arrived Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the annuity option and, after his first $100,000 payment on Monday, he collected $70,657 after taxes.

Greenan said he will use his winnings to travel around the country including visits to Hawaii and the Grand Canyon.

