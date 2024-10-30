Local

‘Flammable liquid’ splashed on students during fight at Charlotte high school, CMS says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A “flammable liquid” was splashed on several students during a fight at a high school in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at Rocky River High School.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out in the cafeteria, and a flammable liquid was splashed on some students.

The school was then placed on a modified lockdown to de-escalate the situation.

MEDIC was then dispatched to the location to examine the students involved, according to CMS.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information regarding what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

