‘Flammable liquid’ splashed on students during fight at Charlotte high school, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A “flammable liquid” was splashed on several students during a fight at a high school in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at Rocky River High School.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out in the cafeteria, and a flammable liquid was splashed on some students.

The school was then placed on a modified lockdown to de-escalate the situation.

MEDIC was then dispatched to the location to examine the students involved, according to CMS.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information regarding what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

