‘I was like, huh?’: Woman says credit report showed she had two Social Security numbers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis woman says she went to buy a car and found out one of the big three credit reporting agencies had two Social Security numbers for her.

Theresa Blackmon says when the dealership ran her TransUnion report it showed she had two Social Security numbers.

“I was like, ‘Huh?’ because they came and asked me like three times. I’m like, ‘Well, I have my Social Security card right here’ and I showed him my Social. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s your Social,’” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “And I don’t even know how long this has been going on because had I not been trying to purchase a vehicle, I probably never would have known.”

Blackmon assumes the dealer also ran her Equifax and Experian reports and that they were fine.

She says she reached out to TransUnion.

“It kind of looks like I’m using somebody else’s Social Security number,” she said.

TransUnion wouldn’t discuss her case with Stoogenke specifically. It didn’t say why. Typically, it’s for privacy reasons. It emailed, “When consumers find inaccuracies on their credit reports, it can be surprising and frustrating. TransUnion is here to help. We advise all affected consumers to gather as much evidence as you can as you comb through your credit reports, credit account statements and any other financial information pertaining to the fraudulent activity. TransUnion is committed to making sure every individual is accurately represented in global commerce. We call this Information for Good – it’s our purpose and what drives us every day.”

Blackmon says she did exactly that – stuck with it and provided enough of the right documents – and got it resolved. She says she still doesn’t know what went wrong. But she was able to buy the SUV and, at last check, had a bigger purchase in mind – a house – so all the more reason it’s good she sorted this out.

If you come across a credit reporting error:

- Get a copy of all three credit reports. You used to be entitled to a free report from each of the three each year. Now it’s each week.

- See if you can tell whether the mistake is with a home loan, car loan, or something else.

- Fight it.

- You may have to go to the source.

- You may need to talk to a lawyer.

