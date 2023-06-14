‘I was tearing up’: Teen paralyzed after Wadesboro shooting gets full-ride scholarship

WADESBORO, N.C. — Getting a full-ride scholarship to college is a big accomplishment for anyone, but it has a bigger meaning for one local teen.

More than two years ago, someone shot Chrishaun Hough and his cousin Malik Byrd after a game of basketball in Wadesboro. Hough survived, but Byrd died.

Ever since that tragic day, Hough has strived to live his life in honor of his cousin, and now through the scholarship, he told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis that he’ll be able to do just that.

Chrishaun Hough gets full ride scholarship to Wingate University (WSOC)

“It was a lot of stress off me bro. I was tearing up,” he said.

Hough said those tears of joy and a little relief came after being awarded a full ride to Wingate University through the Wayfind Program.

His mother, Loretta Gaddy, said it’s a life changing opportunity for Hough and their family.

“I’m excited. We were both crying yesterday,” Gaddy said. “It means a lot. It takes a whole lot of stress off of me because I know he was wanting to go for sports broadcasting.”

Hough has been in the Wayfinder program since eighth grade. It requires that he maintain a high GPA and participate in program activities and meetings.

Malik Byrd, Chrishaun Hough Malik Byrd, Chrishaun Hough (WSOC)

All of that became a lot more difficult when Hough was shot and paralyzed in January 2020. While facing the enormous challenges, including adjusting to life without the use of his legs, Hough stayed focused on his studies and his future.

“The school has been helping me up. They’re pretty understanding with it. I’m still a little behind but not tripping about it,” he said.

It’s a future that he feels he is also living for Byrd, who would have graduated from high school this May and had dreams of playing sports in college.

“He’s watching. He sees. He’s proud of him, I know he is,” Gaddy said.

Hough has also found a passion and community playing wheelchair basketball with the rolling Hornets, and while Wingate doesn’t have its own team right, that could change when he gets to campus.

“Me and the mentors were talking and if I do go up there, I might try to start a team,” Hough said.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

In May, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation pledging a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

