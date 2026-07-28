FORECAST: Tracking potential for severe weather with damaging winds, hail

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a threat for severe weather today, but it’s predicated on getting enough sunshine.

Morning clouds may linger well into the afternoon, and this would reduce our heating and instability.

We may also see some showers by midday; this would also preclude a bigger storm threat later into the evening.

All that being said, if we see more sunshine through the day, be prepared for some severe storms with damaging winds and hail.

Highs expected to be just near 90 degrees, but again, some extra sunshine would jump that number higher.

Drier air arrives tonight and our weather remains quiet for the rest of the week with highs around 90 degrees.

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