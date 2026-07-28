Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking potential for severe weather with damaging winds, hail

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a threat for severe weather today, but it’s predicated on getting enough sunshine.
  • Morning clouds may linger well into the afternoon, and this would reduce our heating and instability.
  • We may also see some showers by midday; this would also preclude a bigger storm threat later into the evening.
  • All that being said, if we see more sunshine through the day, be prepared for some severe storms with damaging winds and hail.
  • Highs expected to be just near 90 degrees, but again, some extra sunshine would jump that number higher.
  • Drier air arrives tonight and our weather remains quiet for the rest of the week with highs around 90 degrees.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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