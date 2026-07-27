10 detained in federal immigration check, witnesses say

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is confirming it assisted the Department of Homeland Security with an operation along Wilson Creek in the U.S. National Forest.

Sandra Salazar shared video of deputies and Immigration Custom Enforcement responding to Wilson Creek this weekend.

Witnesses say as many as 10 people were detained by federal authorities after a checkpoint was set up along Brown Mountain Beach Road.

Each weekend, Wilson Creek attracts hundreds of Latino families from as far away as Charlotte looking for a place to swim and gather during the summer months.

“I was even crying,” said Sandra Salazar, Hands of Hope. “Wilson Creek is a special place not just for me but for a lot of people. It’s a place you go to disconnected from the reality of what we’re living.”

The sheriff’s office says they helped the U.S. Forest Service with a checkpoint on the federal property, and DHS agents were present. Deputies say they patrol the creek every weekend.

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