Ice, snow begin to melt Monday morning in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The Charlotte area has been seeing icy conditions after a winter storm rolled in Saturday evening.

But overnight, temperatures rose just above freezing, and ice and snow began to melt.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz is in Union County, where paths and roads are slushy.

While conditions are less icy, Sáenz said the paths are still slick, and residents should be careful while walking around.

Roads are clearing, but caution is still advised to drivers, and any unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Channel 9 visited downtown Monroe, where a water fountain could be seen frozen over. Sáenz cut into the ice that covered the water pooling at the bottom of the fountain. The ice layer appeared to be about three inches thick.

WATCH: Public heeds advice, stays off roads during winter storm

Public heeds advice, stays off roads during winter storm

