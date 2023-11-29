Iconic bear-themed orchestra returns to Kannapolis Village Park

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A local Christmas classic has found a new, long-term home.

The Leonard Bernstein Symphony Orchestra can now be seen in Kannapolis Village Park.

It’s part of the celebration of lights.

You can see the bear-themed orchestra perform for free from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The new location comes after the bears were not invited back to perform in Founders Hall in Uptown last year.

And they did not perform in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

