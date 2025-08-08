‘Like to have it back’: Woman says she paid credit card twice, but can’t get reimbursed

CHARLOTTE — Vickie Rummage says it started with a $6,000 credit card bill back in 2021.

She told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke she paid it, but that the company says they never got it.

“When I got my statement, it said past due,” she said.

So, she says she paid again.

“I did not want it to ruin my credit because I knew I would be looking for a house,” she said.

She says, according to her bank, both payments went through.

But it’s not clear where they both went.

“I feel like somebody has my money. Somebody took my money. And I’d like to have it back,” she said.

The credit card company, Mastercard, referred Stoogenke to the bank behind it, Elan Financial Services. They didn’t respond in time for this report.

So, Action 9 emailed their parent company, U.S. Bank.

That bank said Rummage should follow up with her bank, which is the one on the check she used to pay her bill years ago.

Rummage says that bank told her it’s working on it.

Stoogenke tells consumers often: If you have a problem with a vendor, dispute it with your credit card company. But what if your problem is with your credit card company itself?

First, ask the company to fix the problem.

If that doesn’t work, mail the company a letter within 60 days of noticing the problem. See sample letter below.

The business has 90 days to resolve or reject your complaint.

If that fails, you may want to file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

You may want to try LendingTree’s sample letter:

[Date][Your Name]

[Your Address]

[Your City, State, ZIP Code]

[Your Account Number][Name of Creditor]

[Billing Inquiries]

[Address]

[City, State, ZIP Code] Dear Sir or Madam: I am writing to dispute a billing error in the amount of [ $______] on my account. The amount is inaccurate because [describe the problem]. I am requesting that the error be corrected, that any finance and other charges related to the disputed amount be credited as well, and that I receive an accurate statement.

Enclosed are copies of [use this sentence to describe any information you are enclosing, like sales slips or payment records] supporting my position. Please investigate this matter and correct the billing error as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

[Your name]

Enclosures: [List the enclosures]

