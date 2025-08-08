Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department enters legal battle with Matthews over assets

MINT HILL, N.C. — If you visit the Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department, you’ll see a sign that says the facility is closed, but according to the board of directors, they still have work to do because of a dispute with the town of Matthews.

Laura Cragg is a member of the IVFD Board of Directors and a former volunteer firefighter. She told Channel 9’s Eli Brand she’s been there for 22 of the department’s 50 years of service.

IVFD served parts of both Mint Hill and Matthews. Both towns entered into agreements with the department to help fund them, so IVFD could improve fire response.

Late last year, both towns ended those agreements and instead paid to expand their own departments. Without that money, Idlewild was forced to close.

“It was sad finding out it was closing,” Cragg said.

In the agreement between Matthews and IVFD, a provision said Idlewild’s assets should be equitably distributed if they closed.

To honor that agreement, Cragg says Matthews and Mint Hill Fire were invited to come and pick out whatever equipment they wanted.

In the end, Cragg says $600,000 worth of assets were given to the town of Matthews — the majority of what they had. Mint Hill also received a portion.

Cragg says the department would like to donate the leftover equipment to a fire training service that needs it and give some remaining money to charities.

However, the department says they received a letter from Matthews threatening to sue if the volunteer fire department didn’t give them all remaining money.

“The community supported us for 50 years since 1975. We wanted to give back to the community,” Cragg said.

IVFD filed a lawsuit against the town of Matthews saying they owe them nothing. While that dispute is being settled Cragg said they can’t give anything away.

“We’re not sure what money were going to have left after this,” she said. “We’re still incurring some operating cost.”

The board of directors says their original plan was to be completely wrapped up by the end of June. They say that likely won’t happen now.

Channel 9 reached out to Matthews for comment. The town manager responded by saying, “The Town is aware of the lawsuit and is reviewing the matter. We remain focused on acting in the best interest of our residents and ensuring taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly.”

The town says they cannot comment further about ongoing litigation.

