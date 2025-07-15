Local

City leaders break ground on new fire station in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
This investment is part of the city's efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities in the area.
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city leaders and the fire chief have broken ground on Firehouse 46, a new fire station on Miranda Road in northwest Charlotte.

The new facility aims to alleviate the high call volume currently handled by surrounding stations. The project will feature a more than 14,000-square-foot, two-story building with three bays.

The construction of Firehouse 46 is expected to cost $22.7 million and will take two years to complete.

This investment is part of the city’s efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities in the area.

