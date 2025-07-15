City leaders break ground on new fire station in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city leaders and the fire chief have broken ground on Firehouse 46, a new fire station on Miranda Road in northwest Charlotte.

The new facility aims to alleviate the high call volume currently handled by surrounding stations. The project will feature a more than 14,000-square-foot, two-story building with three bays.

The construction of Firehouse 46 is expected to cost $22.7 million and will take two years to complete.

This investment is part of the city’s efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities in the area.

