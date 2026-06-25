CMS hired investigators before Hill was placed on leave, records show

CHARLOTTE — Records show the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education began pursuing an investigation into Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill nearly one month before she was placed on paid temporary leave.

CMS entered a contract with the law firm Brooks Pierce on May 18 for legal advice, counsel, and investigations.

CMS put Hill on paid temporary leave on June 17 pending an investigation into matters involving administrative and operational oversight.

>>At 6 p.m., Channel 9’s Joe Bruno looks into records surrounding the investigation.

The law firm is also working with Fitzpatrick Communications for public relations. It is unclear if Hill knew the school board had started seeking an investigation before she was placed on leave.

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