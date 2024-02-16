‘I’m angry about it’: Court delays keep accused killer on the streets

CHARLOTTE — There’s a courtroom battle brewing in Mecklenburg County, and it’s keeping a convicted felon accused of violent crimes out on the streets of Charlotte.

Channel 9 has told you about Michael Withers evading time behind bars despite facing charges in an alleged murder, a shooting, and an assault on the mot her of his child. On Friday, Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz was in court as prosecutors tried to revoke his bond.

But Withers will have at least three more days of freedom before a judge decides whether or not to revoke his bonds. It’s another blow to the family of the man he’s accused of killing.

Withers was supposed to be in court on Friday, called in by prosecutors who want him back in jail.

In 2021, police say Withers shot and killed Haiishen McIntyre on a Huntersville basketball court. He posted a $500,000 bond and was released, but then he was arrested twice more for violent crimes, including another shooting. He got out on bond in both of those cases too.

“I’m angry about it, and I’m just doing my best to control that,” Berkley Harmon told Sáenz.

Harmon is McIntyre’s uncle, and he’s upset by what happened in court on Friday. As prosecutors waited to ask a judge to revoke Withers’ bond, Withers never showed up.

Withers’ defense attorney, Mary Rogers, said she was in the hospital last week when the District Attorney’s Office told her about Friday’s hearing.

“At the time I was sick and I told [prosecutors] that,” Rogers said.

Rogers says she didn’t have enough notice to get Withers to court on Friday, but prosecutors said a week’s notice is plenty.

“This is not the first time she has not notified her client to be present on a court date on this case,” prosecutors said. “We can’t do this every time.”

Harmon says it’s another win for Withers, and he wonders if it’s a stalling tactic. But ultimately, he blames another judge in the setback for his family.

“As long as there’s no recourse, she’ll try it again,” Harmon said.

The judge warned that if Withers doesn’t show up to court on Tuesday, he’ll be inclined to revoke Withers’ bond.

Harmon says with Withers out on the streets, he’s just worried about the public’s safety until then.

Channel 9 will keep an eye on Tuesday’s hearing and bring you any updates in the case.

