Crystal Hill will no longer be CMS superintendent, sources confirm

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Crystal Hill will no longer be Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ superintendent, multiple sources told Channel 9 on Wednesday.

We are working to gather more information on this developing story.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell @wsoctv that Crystal Hill will soon be out as superintendent. It remains to be this will be a firing or a retirement/resignation. Her contract was just extended in December. More to come pic.twitter.com/drBb1v2jFS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 17, 2026

The circumstances around Hill’s departure are not known yet. CMS is expected to release information later on Wednesday.

Channel 9 has several reporters working on this story and the impact this development will have on the district.

>>Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and return to this story for the latest updates.

The CMS Board of Education selected Hill as the district’s superintendent in 2023. She became the interim superintendent in December 2022.

Hill began her 28-year career as a first-grade teacher in Guilford County Schools. She has served in multiple instructional and executive roles in school districts throughout North Carolina, CMS said on its website.

No additional details have been made available.

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