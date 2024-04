LENOIR, N.C. — A Lenoir man died in a crash on Sunday morning in Caldwell County.

Troopers say David Patterson Jr., 25, was driving on Calico Road near Townsend Place when he drove off the road around 3 a.m.

He hit a tree and overturned before landing in a creek. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, NCSHP says.

Troopers believe Patterson was impaired when he crashed.

(WATCH: Tattoo artist dies after crash with Gaston County police officer)

Tattoo artist dies after crash with Gaston County police officer

©2024 Cox Media Group