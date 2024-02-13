Impairment believed to be factor in fatal Burke County wreck

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 57-year-old Morganton man was killed in a head-on wreck Monday afternoon in Burke County, troopers said.

The fatal wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 near Icard School Road.

Tony Linn Strickland was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra east when he crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CR-V in the westbound lanes.

He died on the way to a hospital.

The driver of the CR-V was transported by EMS to Valdese Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 70 was closed for two hours after the crash.

Impairment is a contributing factor, according to the initial investigation.

No charges will be filed.

©2024 Cox Media Group