Impairment believed to be factor in fatal Burke County wreck

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 57-year-old Morganton man was killed in a head-on wreck Monday afternoon in Burke County, troopers said.
The fatal wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 70 near Icard School Road.
Tony Linn Strickland was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra east when he crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CR-V in the westbound lanes.
He died on the way to a hospital.
The driver of the CR-V was transported by EMS to Valdese Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 70 was closed for two hours after the crash.
Impairment is a contributing factor, according to the initial investigation.
No charges will be filed.
©2024 Cox Media Group