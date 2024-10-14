In-person early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting in North Carolina starts on Thursday.

You can vote at any early voting location in your county. People can also register to vote.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson reminded people they must bring a photo ID to vote.

“(The) most important thing is, especially for the vast majority of people, is bring your photo ID, driver’s license, your passport, your government ID card. Bring that with you,” Dickerson said.

In-person early voting starts Thursday and runs through Nov. 2.

©2024 Cox Media Group