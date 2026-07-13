Incense sparks house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews said an early morning blaze in northwest Charlotte was accidental.

Investigators say it was caused by burning incense in a planter.

It happened just after midnight Monday on Homestead Glen Boulevard.

It took 30 firefighters just over 20 minutes to control the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $31,000 in property and content loss. The people who lived there are now looking for a new place to stay. The Red Cross is assisting them with the process.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

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