Incense sparks house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews said an early morning blaze in northwest Charlotte was accidental.
Investigators say it was caused by burning incense in a planter.
It happened just after midnight Monday on Homestead Glen Boulevard.
It took 30 firefighters just over 20 minutes to control the fire.
The fire caused an estimated $31,000 in property and content loss. The people who lived there are now looking for a new place to stay. The Red Cross is assisting them with the process.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
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