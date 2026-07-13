Local

Gov. McMaster to announce Sen. Graham’s temporary replacement

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Lindsey Graham (AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Statehouse.

>>You can watch it on air and on our livestream here.

The conference will address the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and announce an appointment to fill his vacant seat.

READ MORE: SC reacts to Sen. Graham’s death; special election to be held

A medical examiner released the preliminary cause of death for Sen. Graham as an aortic dissection. He was 71. An aortic dissection is defined as the tearing of the inner layer of the aorta.

0 of 25

President Donald Trump shared on Monday who he would like to see serve the remainder of Graham’s term. He says he recommended Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to McMaster.

Back when Graham ran for president, Nordone joined her brother on the campaign trail, including at the Iowa State Fair.

When someone asked Graham who would serve as First Lady if he were elected president, he joked that his sister could serve the role.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone

Graham raised her when their parents both passed away. 

The South Carolina Election Commission says candidate filing for the GOP primary will open next Tuesday. The primary will be Aug. 11, with the runoff two weeks later.

While this death was sad and certainly unexpected, it has created a generational opportunity for South Carolina Republicans who may not get another chance to run for U.S. Senate for many years. There will likely be major interest in the race. South Carolina Republicans said Graham will be hard to replace.

“Whether it was in the military. Whether it was a pro-life star for the cause. Whether it was in terms of keeping Americans safe, we think about national security issues, other issues that folks in the party cared about like judiciary, making sure we had good conservative judges within the judiciary,” said Drew McKissick, chair of the South Carolina Republican Party. “He played an incredible role with that, and that is a hole that is going to be difficult for someone to fill.”

Whoever wins the primary in August will face Democrat Annie Andrews in November.

The Associated Press reported on names going around as possible interim replacements or candidates to run for the seat.

They are:

  • Rep. Nancy Mace
  • Rep. Ralph Norman
  • Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.
  • Rep. Russell Fry

What’s next:

  • McMaster will appoint an interim senator.
  • Candidate filing opens on July 21.
  • The primary election will be on Aug. 11.
  • If no one gets 50% of the vote, there’ll be a runoff on Aug. 25.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read