Crews work to fix latest Anson County water outage

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Some people in Anson County may have to wait until Friday to have clean drinking water.

Another water line busted over the weekend.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts to get things fixed, but it’s taking longer than expected.

Leaders told Channel 9’s Anson County reporter Gina Esposito in this situation, it’s all hands on deck.

The county and the towns have taken turns flushing hydrants to help restore water quality.

Meanwhile, there have been new water leaks that crews have been working to address.

Ansonville Mayor Angela Caraway said that they flushed hydrants and their water tank overnight to improve water quality.

Over the weekend, there was another leak on U.S. Highway 74 near Peaches and Cream, where water was turned off for about 60 homes and businesses.

Anson County called in Union County to help.

“They’ve sent us flushing crews and operating crews to help with some breaks have occurred as we repressurize the system,” said assistant county manager Nick Addison, Anson County.

There is a command center where county officials have been coordinating with an engineering firm.

The plan is to wrap up flushing operations on Tuesday and start testing the water system.

Residents will likely remain on a boil water advisory for most of the week, which is why the Civil Air Patrol was called in to help distribute more bottled water from the state.

The county said that Charlotte plans to help them with water testing this week.

They said the city of Monroe and Richmond County are on standby if they need more boots on the ground.

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