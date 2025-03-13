Incentives nixed for Charlotte HQ expansion

CHARLOTTE — A local fintech company’s incentives deal with North Carolina has been terminated after its headquarters expansion came up short on promised job creation.

Retirement Clearinghouse had requested the termination in February. The state’s economic investment committee on March 11 obliged that request, pulling the company’s Job Development Investment Grant for the project.

Retirement Clearinghouse in 2020 announced its plans to add 300 jobs to its headquarters in Charlotte. At the time, the company employed about 60 people here.

The state approved a JDIG for the project with a value of up to $3.3 million, the Charlotte Business Journal previously reported.

