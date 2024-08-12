Incorrect bus routes sent out ahead of first day of school in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — It’s the first day of school for many students across Lancaster County, but parents learned some of the school district’s bus routes for Monday were incorrect.

The school district posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. Sunday saying there were significant errors in the bus routes. The district said the information originally shared was believed to be accurate when it was first sent out.

This is on top of concerns from parents that their kids won’t be prepared for Monday’s first day of school. That’s because the district canceled orientations last week due to Tropical Storm Debby.

While school officials said they wanted to make sure Debby didn’t damage any schools, parents complained on social media that the cancellations put new students at a disadvantage.

“They really do need to figure out where the lockers are and where their classes are in school,” said Joshua Cherry, the father of one new student.

The district says it’s working to make sure students are ready for the first day of classes despite not having orientation.

