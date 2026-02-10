Indian Trail man arrested for child exploitation after Snapchat tip

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — An Indian Trail man was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a cyber tip regarding illegal uploads to Snapchat, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Brian Coronado Toledo remains in custody after authorities seized electronic devices from his residence.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office received the tip from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators determined that child sexual abuse material was being uploaded to the social media platform from a home in Indian Trail.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Indian Trail residence, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation seized several electronic devices, the sheriff said.

While on the scene, investigators developed probable cause to charge Toledo with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Following the initial arrest, authorities located more child sexual abuse material on the seized devices.

This discovery led to four additional charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor against Toledo.

Toledo appeared before a judicial official and was denied bond.

The decision followed statements Toledo made to investigators indicating he intended to flee to his home country of Colombia if he were released.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey credited the arrest to the collaborative efforts of local and state authorities.

He highlighted the daily operations of the agency’s Special Victims Unit.

“I’m mighty proud of the hard work our Special Victims Unit puts in day in and day out,” Cathey said. “Working hand in hand with our partners at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, we’re making sure the people who target children are held accountable. There’s no place in this county for predators and we’ll keep doing everything we can to get them off our streets and keep our kids safe.”

Brian Coronado Toledo

The investigation into the uploaded material remains ongoing. Authorities stated that additional charges are expected in the case.

