Leaders consider street resolution in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail town leaders will consider a resolution, Tuesday, to take over more roads from NCDOT.

The town is looking to maintain parts of nearly 20 streets, including a section of Unionville-Indian Trail Road. The town would responsible for an additional 3.34 miles of roadway.

The resolution said the town found out in August that its petition for those sections were approved by NCDOT.

