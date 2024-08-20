Indictment: Mom, grandma blame toddlers’ serious injuries on paranormal activity

NEWTON, N.C. — The grand jury in Catawba County has indicted a mother and daughter on felony child abuse charges involving a 1-year-old and 2-year-old. Police said the case involves allegations that paranormal activity led to the children’s injuries.

The grand jury indictments describe some of the toddlers’ injuries as burns, bite marks, and broken bones. The chief of the Newton Police Department said the mother and grandmother did not report the injuries to anyone.

Both Emily Edwards and her mother, Sherrie Edwards, have been indicted on two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, the two lived along West C Street in Newton. The indictment says the allegations stem from last December.

Police said when they questioned both the mother and grandmother, they spoke about paranormal activity leading to the injuries at night and also an Ouija Board in the home.

The indictment also talks about extensive skin injuries to the children. It says in addition, both toddlers tested positive for fentanyl.

Police also mentioned the possible involvement of a third person in the case, but Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that person has since died.

