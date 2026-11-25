CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says recent testing found no indoor air quality concerns at Chantilly Montessori, responding to parents’ worries about suspected mold and conditions inside the aging school.

The district told the Charlotte Observer that samples collected Oct. 10 were analyzed by an outside laboratory.

The results showed mycotoxin levels too low to measure accurately, which CMS said indicated a “low risk of exposure.” Mycotoxins are substances produced by certain types of mold.

CMS also said an August inspection found no visible signs of active mold growth or other conditions of concern. The district reported that humidity levels were within an appropriate range.

The district’s response follows months of concerns from parents about recurring heating and cooling problems, possible mold and water damage at the school.

A former teacher told The Charlotte Observer that classroom temperatures reached as high as 95 degrees and that suspected mold and repeated air-conditioning failures contributed to her decision to leave.

One parent, Sasha Vater, commissioned separate testing in October using dust samples from two classrooms.

Those tests produced Environmental Relative Moldiness Index scores of 20.4 and 24.4, which the laboratory classified as very high. The results also showed elevated levels of mold associated with water damage.

However, the two assessments measured different things. CMS tested for mycotoxins, while the parent’s testing measured fungal DNA in dust.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the index used in the parent-commissioned testing was developed for research and is not recommended for routine use in schools or other buildings. The results also do not establish whether mold is actively growing or whether the building is unsafe.

CMS said an outside contractor also conducted air sampling Aug. 28. According to the district, indoor airborne mold concentrations were substantially lower than outdoor levels, with no unusual concentrations of notable fungal species or indicators of water damage.

Chantilly Montessori serves about 300 students from pre-K through sixth grade. The original building dates to 1951.

The school is scheduled to move to the renovated Billingsville campus in August 2027, after which the existing building is slated for demolition.

CMS said its operations staff will continue checking conditions at the school, adding that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain its top priorities.

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