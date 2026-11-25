ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Holiday travelers across the Carolinas should prepare for a wet and potentially messy day Wednesday.

Rain and cold temperatures are expected to start the day, with steadier downpours moving in during the afternoon. Rain, gusty winds, and reduced visibility could create difficult travel conditions both on the roads and at airports.

Most of the rain is expected to move out by Thanksgiving morning, bringing improving conditions for the holiday.

The weather should settle down for the rest of the weekend, with more favorable conditions expected for those heading home after Thanksgiving.

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