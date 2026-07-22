Industrial developer targets 93-acre site in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Baltimore-based company is pondering a 93-acre site in Rowan County for new industrial space.

The Rowan County Commission at its July 20 meeting approved a purchase and sale agreement with MRP Industrial involving 15 acres on Chamandy Drive in the Salisbury area. The proposed sale price of the county-owned land is $500,000, commission documents show.

MRP’s purchase of the property is contingent upon it closing on 78 adjacent acres at the same time. That land is owned by Jennifer Earnhardt, county records show.

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