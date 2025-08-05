Infant overdoses in Bessemer City home; parents charged

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The parents of an 8-month-old infant have been arrested and charged after the child overdosed on July 27 at a Bessemer City home, Gaston County Police said.

The incident took place on Rural Retreat Road, where the infant was found unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency medical services from Gaston County responded promptly, providing treatment on the scene before transporting the child to CaroMont Regional Hospital. The infant is currently recovering from the ordeal.

Following the incident, the Gaston County Police and the Department of Social Services launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overdose.

Child overdose investigation From left: Bobby McKinney, Kayla Wilhelm

As part of this investigation, the parents of the infant, Bobby McKinney, 33, and Kayla Wilhelm, 29, have been each charged with:

Felony child abuse/serious bodily injury.

Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances.

Two counts each of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances.

They are currently being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.

No more details were released about the overdose.

