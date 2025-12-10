Major mixed-use project coming to Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, N.C. — Plans are underway for a major development project along Highway 521 in Indian Land.

The project called “The Point” is planned for 44 acres just south of Marvin Road.

It includes a hotel, restaurants, a daycare, medical offices, and retail space.

The site is already zoned to allow the project, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Crews hope to break ground by next summer.

Last month, Lancaster County voters shot down a plan to widen Highway 521 with a one-percent sales tax increase.

It could cost close to 100 million dollars to widen and upgrade intersections.

But it’ll be at least six years before new federal money is available to pay for it, according to the Herald.

