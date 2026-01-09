‘Inmate doors’: Monroe High School removes padlocked bathroom doors after backlash

MONROE, N.C. — Newly installed and quickly removed bathroom doors at Monroe High School caused quite the controversy this week.

The district says the sliding padlocked doors were installed over winter break in an effort to make the school safer, but when students returned to school, many say they were caught off guard.

“Everybody felt like they were in a high security prison,” Monroe High student Abigail Goland said. “It was just weird because nobody expected that.”

Word and photos of the doors spread fast, leading to strong reactions from parents as well.

“Actually they look like inmate doors,” a parent Richard Martin told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I’ve been arrested before, so that’s something new for me to have in the schools.”

Union County Public Schools confirmed the doors were installed to address “ongoing safety concerns” — the latest strategy in a search for solutions. They were not installed at any other schools in the district.

Channel 9 reviewed the most recent crime data from the 2023-2024 school year, showing Monroe High reported 24 incidents. Most of the incidents involved the possession of a controlled substance.

Forest Hills High School had the highest number for the district at 43 incidents, mostly involving drugs.

Moving forward, both parents and students say they want a different approach.

The doors were taken down earlier this week as the district explores other ways to address safety in school bathrooms.

VIDEO: Union County Sheriff’s Office works to fill SRO vacancies, enhance school safety

Union County Sheriff’s Office works to fill SRO vacancies, enhance school safety

©2026 Cox Media Group