Inmates charged with murder accused of attacking another inmate in jail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two Gaston County inmates already facing murder charges are now accused of attempting to kill another inmate while behind bars.

According to prosecutors, jail surveillance video shows Marquan Marshall and Jamony Kennedy escaping their cells by disabling the door lock with a bottle cap.

Marshall is awaiting trial on three counts of murder, including a 2023 double homicide in Mount Holly.

Kennedy has been charged with robbing and murdering a Hunter Huss High School student last year.

According to prosecutors, the men waited for a detention officer to leave a common area before running out of their cells and attacking another inmate, even returning to grab a makeshift knife.

Both men remain held without bond.

Marshall has a prior charge for attacking a detention officer. However, prosecutors did not say why the inmate was targeted.

Channel 9 has asked the sheriff’s office whether they are taking steps to prevent inmates from using the same trick to unlock cell doors. We are waiting to hear back.

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