Inmates treated for rabies after bat encounters at Salisbury prison

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three people were treated for rabies after reportedly being scratched by bats at a Salisbury prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

In a statement, a spokesperson said Piedmont Correctional Institution is experiencing bat intrusions. They say the facility has worked to control the issue by blocking access points, but the bats continue to find new ways inside.

Over the weekend, officers say bats made their way into two cellblocks. Three people in custody at the prison allegedly tried to capture the bats and were scratched. No one was bitten.

As a precaution, the inmates were sent to a medical facility for prophylactic rabies treatment before being returned to the facility.

Piedmont Correctional says contractors have installed one-way cones at known access spots. They say once the bats have exited and not returned, the contractors will permanently seal the small openings.

