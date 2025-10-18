Skunk tests positive for rabies, exposing cats in Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County has confirmed its 15th rabies case of 2025 after a skunk tested positive for the virus in Cherryville.

On Tuesday, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a report of a skunk exhibiting neurological issues on the 800 block of Mary’s Grove Road. The skunk had potentially exposed several unvaccinated cats to rabies, resulting in the death of one cat, according to officials.

The skunk was captured and sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for testing on Wednesday, officials said. The laboratory confirmed the skunk tested positive for rabies on Friday.

Following the confirmation, Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists said they conducted a neighborhood canvass to inform residents of the rabies case and verify rabies vaccinations for pets in the area.

The remaining cats that were potentially exposed to the skunk are under a strict four-month quarantine at a local veterinarian’s office, as required by state regulations, officials said.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement said it also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services about the incident.

WATCH: Mooresville highway reopens after line break causes closure

Mooresville highway reopens after line break causes closure

©2025 Cox Media Group