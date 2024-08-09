Innocent passenger killed after man shoots into car in Chesterfield County, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One man is facing a murder charge in Chesterfield County after allegedly killing an innocent bystander in the middle of Thursday’s tropical storm.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says Damion Crowley fired his gun at a car on Cane Mill Crossing Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said he was trying to target two people who he had been feuding with.

Instead, the sheriff’s office says Crowley shot and killed an innocent man who was inside that car.

The shooting happened early Thursday as Tropical Storm Debby pelted the county with heavy rain.

The victim was identified as Martin Karl Rieff Jr., according to the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office.

Crowley was booked into custody on the murder charge.

Nobody else was reported to be hurt in the shooting.

