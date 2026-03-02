Driver arrested after allegedly hitting CMPD officer at street takeover

CHARLOTTE — Cellphone video shows the moment someone plowed into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer while they tried to stop a street takeover.

It happened in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter along Smith Farm Road early Sunday morning.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz learned multiple arrests were made in the takeover, including the suspect on Monday who police said hit one of their officers.

The busy parking lot is now covered in tire marks from vehicles doing donuts and other maneuvers. The stunts ended with a CMPD officer hit by a car.

In the video, the officer approaches one of several cars.

The driver apparently hit the gas, the officer was knocked off his feet, the popped up onto the hood before skidding off before landing back on his feet.

Sarah Reidy-Jones saw the skid marks that still scar the parking lot between the Harris Teeter and Hollywood Feed store.

“There’s no rule of law out here,” she told Sáenz. “I’m just tired of things like this happening.”

Police responded to the massive takeover at about 3 a.m. where drivers were doing donuts, burnouts and more.

Two people were seriously hurt, MEDIC said.

Police said Tanaezah Auston was behind the wheel when her car hit the officer. She sped off but was arrested on Monday.

It’s a continuous problem, which has plagued different parts of Charlotte.

There have been organized meetups with chaotic stunts, and some have ended with CMPD arresting people and seizing their cars.

The officer who was hit will be OK, CMPD said.

“We don’t appreciate our police enough, our law enforcement here,” Reidy-Jones said. “It’s just so thankless for something so silly like this.”

CMPD made at least one arrest from this takeover.

Sáenz is working to learn more about the arrests and if there are any charges connected to the officer being hit.

