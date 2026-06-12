SC man charged with hate crime for posting Nazi imagery at Jewish school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man from Indian Land has been arrested on federal charges after allegedly posting nazi and lynching symbols at the Jewish Community Center in Charlotte.

Channel 9 reported when the vandalism happened at Shalom Park earlier this year. An email sent to parents from the Charlotte Jewish Preschool had additional details, which said someone placed nazi imagery in an area of the park, and on an exterior door of the Charlotte Jewish Day School.

Channel 9 is not sharing pictures of the antisemitic imagery.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that 24-year-old Dalton Ray Mullis was arrested on federal hate crime charges.

Dalton Ray Mullis

The DOJ says Mullis went to Shalom Park on Jan. 19 and defaced multiple buildings with “threatening, antisemitic flyers.” The imagery included a noose, a swastika, and a Totenkopf, “which is historically associated with the German Nazi Party.”

Surveillance cameras caught Mullis spraying adhesive and placing the flyers around the CJDS property.

The department said that after that incident, Mullis also posted antisemitic messages and imagery on social media through April.

Channel 9 learned that Mullis was arrested in Gaston County on Thursday before being transferred into federal custody on Friday.

If convicted, Mullis could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

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