Intimate cocktail lounge taking over former Bardo restaurant space in South End

CHARLOTTE — This South End venture looks to deliver a sophisticated night out.

Blue Door is targeting an early 2024 opening at 1508 S. Mint St. — formerly home to Bardo restaurant.

“We’re ready to hit the ground running. We’re not in a rush. We want to make sure it’s done right,” says Eric Gussin. “Timing really just depends on what we can execute in that space.”

He’s working with wife Kate Gussin to transform the space. Eric Gussin describes it as a passion project for the duo.

“As we get older, the nightlife scene is changing for us,” he says. “We really like enjoying a more sophisticated night out.”

