Intruders sexually assault woman inside east Charlotte apartments, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Investigators at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plan to speak with residents in an east Charlotte community after a home invasion and sexual assault.

Someone got into a woman’s apartment at the Brookridge Apartments on East W.T. Harris Boulevard on Jan. 12. CMPD said.

The victim said the intruders demanded cash and then sexually assaulted her.

CMPD said it wants to speak with neighbors about the case about safety concerns they have.

