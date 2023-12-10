CMPD investigating sexual assault in University City

CHARLOTTE — A man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman in University City on Sunday morning, CMPD says.

CMPD responded to the house on Kumara Road at 6:30 a.m.

The victim told police that a man she doesn’t know knocked on her door, forced his way inside, and sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the house.

CMPD released this description of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s, between 5′8″ and 5′10″ tall, with an athletic build.

He was wearing a tan windbreaker, tan pants, and possibly a tan baseball cap. The suspect had neck-length twists that were sticking out of his hat.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

