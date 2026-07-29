Invasive hornet threatening honeybees found in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An invasive hornet that poses a major threat to honeybees has been confirmed in North Carolina for the first time.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says a yellow-legged hornet was found in Matthews near the Mecklenburg-Union County line.

The invasive species preys on honeybees and can destroy entire hives.

The discovery comes less than a year after the first yellow-legged hornet was confirmed in neighboring York County, South Carolina.

Agriculture officials in both North Carolina and South Carolina are urging beekeepers to set traps, monitor for the invasive insect and report any suspected sightings through their state’s reporting portal.

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