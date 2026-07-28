Man accused of shooting girlfriend during struggle inside car on I-77

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A double shooting last weekend along Interstate 77 in Mooresville was a domestic violence situation, police said.

Investigators were searching for evidence near the Brawley School Road Exit for hours at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Both shooting victims are in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was fighting in the car with her on-again, off-again boyfriend while driving, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

She was trying to stop him from shooting her but was unsuccessful, the chief said.

Witnesses initially thought it may have been a road rage shooting and that a red pickup truck was involved.

However, a family told Channel 9 that all along it was not a road-rage incident.

There were four bullet holes in the car, and all of them came from inside, several through the roof, indicating she was trying to prevent him from shooting her, Campurciani said.

The 23-year-old man had been texting her nonstop over the weekend about carrying out a suicide pact, the chief said.

“As the father of twin 20-year-old girls, when he puts his hands on you, it’s time to leave the relationship,” Campurciani said. “It’s not going to get better.”

Police charged J’Kobe Tre’shon Ramseur, of Hickory, with attempted first-degree murder.

Those charges will be upgraded if the 19-year-old woman dies.

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