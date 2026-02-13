Investigation launched after inmate’s death at Burke County Jail

An inmate at the Burke County Jail died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell last month. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent inquiry into the death.

On Jan. 18, another inmate alerted detention staff after finding the individual unresponsive. The inmate was provided with immediate medical attention and was hospitalized for several weeks prior to his death.

Detention and medical personnel at the jail responded immediately to the alert and began life-saving measures. Burke County EMS was called to the scene to provide further assistance and eventually transported the inmate to an area medical facility for treatment.

The inmate remained at the medical facility for several weeks receiving care before he died on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the inmate or the specific cause of the medical emergency.

In accordance with state law, the Sheriff’s Office has reported the death to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This reporting is required for any death occurring while an individual is in the custody of a local confinement facility.

VIDEO: Burke County assistant fire chief seriously injured after slipping on ice

Burke County assistant fire chief seriously injured after slipping on ice

©2026 Cox Media Group