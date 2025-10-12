Investigation launched after shooting outside Catawba home sends 1 to hospital

CATAWBA, N.C. — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting outside a home in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were on the scene at Edna Street before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the shooting happened outside a home, and one person has been rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday night, no one is in custody, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Judge removes ankle-monitoring requirement and denies bond revocation of Mary Collins suspect

Judge removes ankle-monitoring requirement and denies bond revocation of Mary Collins suspect

©2025 Cox Media Group