STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing time behind bars after being arrested on drug charges in Statesville, according to police.

The Statesville Police Department says they began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Glade Street off Monroe Street.

In addition to the investigation, officers also made undercover purchases of crack cocaine from the home.

On Tuesday, SPD got a warrant and began searching the property just after 7 p.m.

During the search, police found 30 grams of cocaine, 105 oxycodone tablets, 11 grams of weed, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Randall Antonio Carr at the home. During the arrest, Carr had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. After a medical evaluation, he was admitted.

Investigation, surveillance leads to drug arrest in Statesville, police say (Courtesy of: Statesville Police Department)

SPD says Carr was discharged on Thursday and taken into custody. The department charged Carr with opiate trafficking, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver oxycodone, felony maintenance of a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Carr is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond due to an existing bond related to other charges.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies ask for public help after man found shot, dead in Richmond Co. home)

Deputies ask for public help after man found shot, dead in Richmond Co. home





























©2024 Cox Media Group