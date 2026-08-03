Investigation uncovers hidden dangers of portable bed rails

CHARLOTTE — Portable bed rails are marketed as a simple way to keep loved ones safe, from babies and toddlers to older individuals. But Consumer Reports found some of them may pose a hidden danger linked to injuries and even death.

Over the past two decades, portable bed rails have been linked to hundreds of reported deaths and thousands of injuries. Consumer Reports found many unsafe models are still on the market.

“People basically get stuck in the bedrail itself, or either between the bedrail and the mattress and then they can’t breathe,” CR’s Lauren Friedman said.

CR bought and tested 10 adult bed rail models and six children’s models, using tests modeled after federal safety requirements. They say four out of 10 adult models failed, and one out of six children’s models.

None of the manufacturers whose products failed CR’s tests responded to requests for comment.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said many of the products in question are “almost exclusively manufactured overseas,” primarily in China, by companies that refuse to follow U.S. safety requirements.

Consumer Reports recommends considering alternatives to bed rails, if possible. Families can try lowering the bed, putting the mattress on the floor and placing cushioned mats on the floor around the bed.

If you do use a bed rail, follow the instructions carefully.

Bed rails should also never be used for infants, who should sleep only in a crib or bassinet.

Consumer Reports says don’t be swayed by safety-sounding claims, like “ASTM Approved.” ASTM doesn’t approve or certify products. Instead, they recommend looking for language saying the rail meets CPSC regulations, and ideally, that it was tested by a third-party lab.

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