Investigation underway after 2-year-old girl drowns in Maiden

MAIDEN, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl has died after drowning at a home in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the incident happened Monday at a home on High Ridge Circle in Maiden.

Investigators said the home has an above-ground pool in the backyard. Officials have not released details about how the child ended up in the pool.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

©2026 Cox Media Group